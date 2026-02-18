Security forces launch anti-Naxal op 'KGH 2' along Chhattisgarh-Telangana border

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Security forces led by the CRPF have launched an extensive operation named 'KGH 2' along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border to eliminate some senior Naxal commanders, officials said on Wednesday.

The forces are specifically looking for two CPI(Maoist) leaders, central committee member Devji alias Chetan and junior cadre Kesa Sodhi, they said.

About 2,000 troops from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Chhattisgarh Police are part of the operation launched on Tuesday, officials said.

The operation has been named 'KGH 2', with security forces spread across areas like Nambi and Korgotalu Hills (KGH).

The operation is part of the Union government's declaration to eradicate Left Wing Extremism (LWE) from the country by March 2026, they said.

The CRPF, its jungle warfare commando unit CoBRA, and the Chhattisgarh Police undertook the three-week-long 'Operation Black Forest' at the Korgotalu Hills, also known as Karregutta Hills, between April-May 2025, killing 31 Maoists and seizing huge caches of arms and ammunition.

The operation was hailed as the "biggest ever" offensive undertaken against the Maoists till date.