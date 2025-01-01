Security forces launch search operation in J-K's R S Pura sector

Jammu, Jan 1 (PTI) Security forces launched a search operation along the International Border (IB) following suspected movement in R S Pura sector of Jammu district on Wednesday, sources said.

The troops also fired a few rounds during the operation, they said.

Meanwhile, a drone was found in Akhnoor sector.

The search operation was launched near the IB in R S Pura sector after inputs were received about suspicious movement in the area. Border Security Force (BSF) troops fired a few rounds during the operation, the sources said.

In another incident, a suspicious drone was found in Ghakrhal village in Akhnoor sector, they said. PTI AB DIV DIV