Security forces launch search operation in J&K's Kulgam after inputs about militants' presence

Srinagar, Nov 13 (PTI) The security forces launched a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday after inputs about the presence of militants, officials said.

A cordon and search operation was launched in Badimarg area of Yaripora in the south Kashmir district following inputs about the presence of militants there, they said.

The officials said as the troops approached the suspected location, they came under brief fire.

However, there has been no fresh firing since then, they said.

The officials added that the search operation was going on.

Additional reinforcements have been rushed to the area to prevent the militants from escaping, the officials said, adding the cordon layers have been strengthened and lights have been installed to monitor the area. PTI SSB AS AS