Security forces neutralise 2 IEDs in JK's Shopian, Pulwama

Srinagar, Feb 18 (PTI) Security forces on Tuesday neutralised two improvised explosive devices in Shopian and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.

A joint patrol party of police and army detected a suspected pressure cooker IED planted by terrorists on a link road at Chitragam in Zainapora area of Shopian, the officials said.

They said a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot which neutralised the IED, thereby preventing any damage.

Police also detected a suspicious IED kept in a pressure cooker on the road side at Pinglish in Tral area of Pulwama, the officials said.

They said a bomb disposal squad reached the sport and destroyed the IED.

The officials said the timely detection of the IEDs averted any possible harm to civilians or security forces in the area. PTI MIJ ZMN