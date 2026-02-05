Security forces on alert for Amit Shah's J-K visit

Srinagar, Feb 5 (PTI) Security forces in Kashmir are on alert for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's three-day visit beginning Thursday, officials said.

Police and paramilitary CRPF personnel carried out area dominance exercises and surprise checks around the commercial hub of Lal Chowk and adjoining areas, they said.

Security personnel have been deployed in higher numbers and random vehicle checks and frisking operations have also been intensified.

Shah is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday for a three-day visit. Security forces carried out a surprise cordon and search operation in the Ab Guzar area of Srinagar on Wednesday.

Searches of several premises in the locality were carried out and passersby were frisked, they said.