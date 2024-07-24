Security forces recover 2 IEDs planted by Naxals in Chhattisgarh

Kondagaon, Jul 24 (PTI) A potential tragedy was averted when security forces on patrol recovered two IEDs planted by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, police said on Wednesday.

The Improvised Explosive Devices weighing 5 kg each were placed beneath the earth to target teams of District Reserve Guard and police between Kotokodo and Kilenar villages under the Iragaon police station limits on Tuesday, an official said.

The IEDs were subsequently defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad.

Naxals often plant explosives to target security forces during patrolling in the Bastar division comprising seven districts.

Chhattisgarh has reported 273 Naxal-related incidents, including 92 encounters between security forces and Maoists, between December 2023 and June this year, as per the state government.

Nineteen security personnel lost their lives and 88 were injured in Naxal incidents and encounters, while 34 civilians were killed by Maoists. Altogether, 137 Naxalites were gunned down, while 171 others were arrested during this period. PTI COR NSK