Security forces recover 3 IEDs planted by Maoists in Jharkhand

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Apr 24 (PTI) Security personnel on Wednesday recovered three powerful Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) during an anti-Maoist operation launched in the extremist-hit Jimki Ikir village in West Singhbhum district, police said in a statement.

The village falls within the limits of the Tonto police station of the district.

The security forces comprising CRPF, Cobra, Jharkhand Jaguar and district armed police were engaged in a combing operation in the core Kolhan area of the district following intelligence inputs on the presence of top proscribed Maoist leaders, including Misir Besra, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of West Singhbhum district, Ashutosh Shekhar, said.

Besra carries a bounty of Rs one crore on his head, the police officer said.

"The security personnel were carrying out an intensified operation jointly in various villages within the limits of Goilkera and Tonto police stations today when they detected three IEDs planted by banned CPI (Maoists) to target them in a forest near Jimki Ikir village within the limits of the Tonto police station," the SP said.

The IEDs, weighing 5 kg each, were destroyed on the spot by the bomb disposal squad.

Besides, security personnel also recovered 125 kg of rice, packets of salt, mustard oil, chilli and turmeric powder.

The combing operation was on till the last reports came in. PTI BS SBN SBN