Security forces recover 3 IEDs planted by Maoists in Jharkhand's Chaibasa

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Apr 3 (PTI) Security personnel recovered three powerful Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) during anti-naxal operations in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Wednesday, police said.

The security forces, which included CRPF, Cobra, Jharkhand Jaguar, and district armed police, have been conducting combing operations in the core Kolhan areas of the district for over a year following intelligence inputs about the presence of top proscribed Maoist leaders, including Misir Besra, who carries a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head, SP Ashutosh Shekhar said.

During the operations in various villages under Goilkera and Tonto police stations, security personnel detected two IEDs planted by the banned CPI (Maoists) in a forest between Sarjomburu and Maradiri villages under Goilkera police station, he said.

The IEDs weighing 8 kg and 5 kg, were destroyed on the spot by the bomb disposal squad, police said.

Police also recovered a 2kg IED in a forest under Tonto police station and defused it. PTI BS MNB