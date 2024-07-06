Security forces recover 35 cane bombs in J'khand's Gumla

Gumla, Jul 6 (PTI) Thirty-five cane bombs allegedly planted by Maoists to target security forces were recovered from a forest in Jharkhand's Gumla district, a police officer said Saturday.

The bombs were planted in the Harinakhand forest under Gumla Sadar police station allegedly by Maoists to cause damage to security forces, he said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Suresh Prasad Yadav said they got information that cane bombs have been planted to cause damage to security forces in Harinakhand forest during long-range patrolling by police on Friday.

"We informed the bomb disposal squad in Ranchi. The bomb disposal squad defused the bombs today," he said.

He said that the weight of a cane bomb would be around 1 kg. PTI COR SAN RG