Security forces recover 4 SLRs, 527 cartridges from J'khand's West Singhbhum

Chaibasa, Aug 15 (PTI) Security forces recovered four self-loading rifles (SLR) looted from police and 527 live cartridges from a forest in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a police officer said on Friday.

A massive search operation was launched in the forests near Duginia, Posaita and Tumbagada villages after CPI(Maoists) Area Commander Arun alias Barun alias Nilesh Madkam was killed in an encounter on August 13.

The security forces recovered four SLRs, 527 live cartridges, nine SLR magazines, LMG magazine-one, 9 empty cartridges, and three detonators during the search operation on Thursday, Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan said.

The SP appealed to the Maoists to shun violence and join the mainstream of society or face the consequences. He advised them to take advantage of the Jharkhand government's Surrender and Rehabilitation policy, which would facilitate surrendered Maoists to shift to open jail within 24-hours of surrender. PTI BS RG