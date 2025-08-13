Security forces recover arms & ammunition from forest area in J-K's Kupwara

Srinagar, Aug 13 (PTI) Security forces on Wednesday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said.

Security forces launched a search operation at Awoora and recovered a significant quantity of arms and ammunition, including four UBGl grenades, three Pakistan made hand grenades, one Chinese pistol, one IED, 30 mine fuse with wires and a hand bag with a Pakistani address inscribed in Urdu, the officials said.

The forces also recovered 16 packets containing some substance suspected to be brown sugar. PTI MIJ ARI