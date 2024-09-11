Security forces recover arms, ammunition from forest in Kupwara

Srinagar, Sep 11 (PTI) Security forces on Wednesday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from a forest area in the Keran sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched in Keran Sector, Kupwara, the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Indian Army posted on X.

Searches in the indicated area have led to the recovery of a very large cache of arms ammunition and explosives including AK 47 rounds, hand grenades, RPG rounds, material for Improvised Explosive Devices and other war-like stores, it said.

The army said the recovery is significant considering the prevailing security situation and upcoming events.

It is a shot in the arm for the security forces, the army added.