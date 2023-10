Bhaderwah/Jammu, Oct 12 (PTI) Security forces on Wednesday unearthed a hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district and recovered arms and ammunition, officials said.

A search operation was conducted by 44 Rashtriya Rifles in Seoj Dhar area during which the recoveries were made, they said.

The recoveries included three pistols, nine magazines, and 69 rounds, they said. PTI Corr/AB AB DV DV