Security forces recover caches of arms in Manipur hills

Imphal, Sep 18 (PTI) Security forces recovered caches of arms from three hill districts of Manipur in operations carried out for the past few days, police said on Thursday.

Acting on specific intelligence, the forces launched simultaneously at multiple sites in the interior areas of Churachandpur, Chandel and Tengnoupal districts.

They recovered 11 pistols, 37 single-barreled rifles, two .303 rifles, and one each of M-16, MA-1, MK-II INSAS, Carbine and double-barreled rifles, the police said.

Three lathode bombs and 28 pompis (locally made mortars), along with 57 ammunition of different types, were also found.

Besides, the police said, 23 radio sets were recovered during the search.

Police said that senior officers remain in close coordination with all security stakeholders to ensure that such operations continue in a sustained and focused manner, aimed at restoring peace and normlacy, maintaining public order and ensuring the safety of lives and properties of citizens.

Ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023 have left at least 260 people dead and thousands homeless. PTI COR NN