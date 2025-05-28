Security forces recover explosives, arms in Jharkhand's Latehar district

Latehar (Jharkhand), May 28 (PTI) Two days after a wanted Maoist was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police on Wednesday recovered huge quantity of explosives, arms and ammunition from a forest area under Netarhat police station, an official said.

The recovery was made during a search operation by security personnel in Tutapani forest near Aadhey village.

According to SP Kumar Gaurav, eight Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) of half kg each were recovered from the spot.

All the explosives were defused by CRPF's bomb disposal squad on the spot, the SP said.

Besides, they also seized a 7.62 bore SLR rifle, a carbine of 9mm bore, 150 live cartridges, 5.56 mm ammunition 40 pieces and 9mm bore ammunition, the SP added.

On Sunday night, an encounter took place between security forces and Maoists in a forest in Dauna under Mauhadand police station limits, he said.

Manish Yadav, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head, was killed in the gunfight.

Security forces arrested senior Maoist leader Kundan Kherwar alias Sudhir Singh, who had a Rs 10 lakh reward for his capture.

"The anti-Naxal campaign is ongoing, and more operations are being carried out in suspected hideouts," the SP added. PTI Cor BS MNB