Security forces recover firearms, explosives after encounter with Naxalites in Sukma

Sukma, Jun 19 (PTI) Three firearms, explosives and Maoist-related materials were recovered by security personnel following an encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Wednesday, a police official said.

The gunfight took place at around 6 am on a forested hill near Kanparraju Metta village under Bheji police station limits when a joint team of security personnel were out an anti-Naxalite operation, the official said here.

This was the second gun-battle between security forces and Naxalites in Sukma district in as many days.

Acting on inputs about the presence of Maoist cadres in a forest near Kosanpara and Kanparraju Metta villages, personnel belonging to the CRPF's 50th battalion and district force had launched the operation from three different security camps in the area, he said.

The exchange of fires lasted for about 20 minutes after which Naxalites escaped into dense forest on finding security personnel zeroing in on them, the official said.

One bolt-action rifle, one single shot rifle, a country-made pistol, two grenades, three magazines of AK-47 rifle, four BGL (barrel grenade launcher) shells, one gelatin stick, ammunition , iron spikes, electric wire and other Maoist-related materials were recovered from the encounter site, he added.