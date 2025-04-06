Security forces recover large cache of weapons in J-K's Kupwara district

Srinagar, Apr 6 (PTI) Security forces on Sunday recovered arms and ammunition from a forest area in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

"In a joint search operation, police and the Army recovered a substantial cache of war-like stores in the Kandi forest belt of Kupwara," an official said.

The recoveries included a machine gun, seven hand grenades, 90 cartridges, a China-made binocular, two solar-powered mobile chargers, clothes, and a sleeping bag of foreign origin, according to the officials.

A large quantity of Pakistan-made medicines was also seized, they said. PTI MIJ NSD NSD