Security forces seize arms, ammunition from Manipur's Jiribam, Churachandpur districts

Imphal: Security forces seized a cache of arms and ammunition from Manipur's Jiribam and Churachandpur districts, a police statement said on Wednesday.

The security forces during cordon and search operations in Champanagar, Narayanpur and Thangboipunjre areas of Jiribam district on Wednesday district seized one 2-inch mortar, thirty-six live barrel cartridges and five empty barrel cartridges, it said.

From H Kotlian village in Churachandpur district the security forces seized one .303 rifle, one 9mm pistol, two short-range locally made cannon, two long-range locally made cannon, five AK 47 live rounds, two 9mm live rounds, four 12 bore cart cases, and eighteen .303 rifle modified live rounds, the statement said.