Security forces seize arms, ammunition in Manipur

Imphal, Sep 26 (PTI) Security forces seized a cache of arms and ammunition during search operations in Manipur's Thoubal district, a police statement said.

Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in a joint operation on Wednesday in Tekcham Maning Ching area seized one 7.62mm SLR along with empty magazine, two SMG carbine along with magazines, one .32 pistol and 9mm pistol along with an empty magazine, the statement said.

It also said that one 51mm para bomb, four HE-36 hand grenades without detonator, two electronic detonators, five explosives weighing 125 gm each, live ammunition, one stun grenade, one stinger grenade, and two 38 mm rubber bullets were also seized during the search operation.

In another operation a joint team of Army, BSF and police seized two large heavy calibre country made mortar (Pompis), and two grenades fron Nalon area of Churachandpur district, it added.