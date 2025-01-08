Security forces seize huge quantities of explosive-making items in Bihar

Gaya (Bihar), Jan 8 (PTI) Security personnel engaged in anti-Naxal operations in Bihar seized huge quantities of explosive-making items in Gaya district on Wednesday, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team comprising Bihar Police, CRPF and SSB personnel conducted a raid in Tarchuna forest area under the jurisdiction of Chhakarbandha police station early on Wednesday.

The seized items include eight cylinders, 15 pressure cookers, 35 batteries, 84 steel containers, 22 small tiffin boxes, aluminium foils, 24 bundles of flexible wires, 110 pieces of disposal syringes, 132 pieces of iron pipe sockets, tin cutters and hammers, among others.

A statement issued by Gaya Police said, "There were specific inputs that a certain area in the forest was being used by Maoists as their safe haven. A cave-like corner of the forest was being used for making IEDs and landmines. A huge quantity of explosives and raw materials for manufacturing high-quality IEDs was recovered from the cave." This is for the first time that security personnel recovered such a huge quantity of materials used for making explosives, it added. PTI COR PKD ACD