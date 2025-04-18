Security forces seize Rs 6 lakh cash, 11 laptops and explosives from encounter site in Chhattisgarh

Narayanpur, Apr 18 (PTI) The security forces have recovered Rs 6 lakh cash, 11 laptops and explosives belonging to Naxalites from the site of an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the gunfight took place on April 15 on a forested hill between Kasod and Kumuradi villages under the Kohkameta police station area where a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and 41st battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was out on an anti-Naxal operation.

Security forces had launched an operation from Padamkot camp based on inputs about the presence of senior Maoists in forest falls in the Abhujmaad area, they said.

The police, in a release, said the exchange of fire lasted for about three hours, following which Naxalites fled the spot, leaving their belongings behind.

Security forces seized Rs 6 lakh cash, 11 laptops, 50 kg of gunpowder, 30 kg of other explosive material, 20 litres of petrol, 20 litres of diesel, two cooker bombs, 130 cartridges of self-loading rifles (SLR), 25 cartridges of 12-bore rifles, 18 cartridges of .303 rifles, two bundles of cordex wire and a Maoist uniform from the encounter site.

Electronic devices, medicines, tiffin boxes, Maoist literature, shoes and other items of daily use were also found, it said.

Police said blood stains found at the spot indicate that several Naxalites were either killed or injured in the gunfight, but their colleagues managed to drag them inside the forest.

This action of the security forces has not only caused heavy economic and strategic damage to the Naxalites but has also sent them a clear message that they are no longer safe in any area of Abhujmaad, the release said.