Security forces seize six rockets in Manipur's Churachandpur district

Imphal: Security forces seized six rockets in Manipur's Churachandpur district during search operations, police said on Wednesday.

From the Loilamkot and Nalon area under the jurisdiction of the Henglep police station the security forces seized six rockets along with one launcher, one country-made mortar (Pompi), one each of 7.62 mm sniper round and sniper magazine, and other articles on Tuesday, the police said.

Two cadres of the proscribed KCP (PWG) were arrested from Morok Inkhol village in Imphal East District on Tuesday, police said.

They were allegedly involved in extortion from the general public, government officials, and shops in different areas of Imphal, the police said, adding one 9 mm pistol with magazine, and seven 9 mm live rounds have been seized from their possession.