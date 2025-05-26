Security forces stop protest rally in Manipur, Guv uses helicopter from airport to reach Raj Bhavan

Imphal, May 26 (PTI) Ahead of Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla's return to Manipur, security forces on Monday prevented students and women from taking out a rally in Imphal West district over the concealing of the state's name from a government bus and fired tear gas shells to disperse them, police said.

The protesters assembled in Kwakeithel area on Tiddim Road and planned to march towards the Raj Bhavan, covering a distance of three kms, but they were stopped from advancing from there, a senior officer said.

However, students and women's groups formed a human chain, covering a stretch of six kilometres from Imphal airport to Keisampat, around 200 metres away from the governor's residence, he said.

The demonstrators held placards with the messages - 'Manipur's identity is non-negotiable' and 'Governor must apologise to the people of Manipur' - written on them.

The governor arrived in Imphal this afternoon from New Delhi and took an Army helicopter to reach Kangla Fort, located around 300 metres from the Raj Bhavan, in view of the protests, another officer said.

"Due to the prevailing situation in the state's capital, Imphal, the governor took a chopper ride from the Imphal airport to Kangla Fort near Raj Bhavan," he said.

Bhalla had left Manipur on May 21 for Delhi for official purposes.

Protesters also attempted to burn an effigy of the governor in Kwakeithel, leading to a scuffle between agitators and security forces.

A large number of central forces, including Assam Rifles and Rapid Action Force personnel, were deployed along the Tiddim Road from Imphal airport to the Raj Bhavan.

Security has also been beefed up at several points, including Moirangkhom in Imphal West district and Konung Mamang in Imphal East district.

Human chain protests were also held in Ningthoukhong and Moirang areas in Bishnupur district.

These protests were a continuation of the state-wide agitation launched by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI).

Meitei group COCOMI had observed a 48-hour strike across Manipur last week to protest against the concealing of the state's name from a government bus with journalists on board, which was heading to the Shirui Lily festival in Ukhrul district on May 20. The incident occurred in the Gwaltabi area.

They demanded an apology from the governor and the resignation of three top officers.

COCOMI women wing convenor RK Tharaksana told reporters, "The governor avoided travelling by road and meeting the people. This clearly shows that he has made a mistake. We will not stop our protests now. He has poured oil into the fire with his action today. We had not planned any violent protest. We raised slogans during our demonstration." A seven-member delegation of COCOMI, led by its convenor Khuraijam Athouba, left for Delhi on Monday to attend a meeting with officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday.

Athouba, before he departed from Imphal, told reporters, "We had delayed pursuit of our objectives with the Centre due to Operation Sindoor. However, with the successful conclusion of the operation on the western front of the country, we are seeking the Centre's measures in dealing with narco-terrorists on the eastern front of the country." "At a critical time, the Gwaltabi incident happened in which the state's historical and cultural legacy was severely hit. We will raise the issues related to the Gwaltabi incident and other agenda concerning the Manipur crisis," he added. PTI CORR BDC BDC