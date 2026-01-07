Security forces tighten cordon after gunfight with terrorists in J-K’s Kathua

Jammu: Security forces on Wednesday strengthened the cordon in a remote forest area following an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Wednesday, officials said.

The gunfight took place at Kahog village of Billawar this evening when security forces launched a search operation following information about the presence of two to three terrorists, they said.

"SOG (Special Operations Group of local police) has engaged terrorists in the forest of Kamadh Nullah, Kathua," Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti said in a post on X.

In another post, he said despite darkness, thick vegetation and treacherous terrain, the SOG is relentlessly engaging the terrorists. “Teams of CRPF are also participating in the Joint Operation.” According to official sources, the intense firing between the two sides lasted for over an hour before the guns fell silent.

It was not immediately known whether any of the terrorists was hit during the gunfight, the officials said.

“At around 4 pm, one terrorist was sighted by locals at Kamad Nullah under the Billawar police station area, triggering a search operation. He could be the same terrorist who was also spotted this morning at Dhannu Parole,” an official said.

He said two more of his associates are believed to be hiding in the forest area and reinforcements from the Army including paratroopers were rushed to the scene.

The cordon around the whole area has been strengthened further to neutralize the terrorists, the official said, adding the search parties are moving cautiously to avoid any casualty.

Kathua district witnessed several encounters between security forces and terrorists in the past two years, resulting in the killing of 16 people – 11 security personnel and five terrorists.

While seven security personnel and two militants were killed in 2024 when terrorists revived their activities in the district after more than a decade, seven persons – four security personnel and three terrorists – were killed last year, the officials said.

In addition, four civilians died under mysterious circumstances with locals suspecting the involvement of terrorists in their killings.