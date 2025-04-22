Security forces will give befitting reply to Pahalgam terror attack: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Security forces will give a befitting reply to the terror attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday, as he also expressed sympathies for the families of those killed in the attack.

In a post on X, Chouhan called it a "cowardly" act, adding that plans to disturb peace in J-K would not succeed.

"I am disturbed and enraged by the news of the cowardly attack on innocent civilians by terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir," Chouhan said in a post on X in Hindi.

"The sympathies of the entire country are with the families of the civilians who were killed in this despicable act by the terrorists," he said.

"Our brave soldiers will definitely give a befitting reply to the cowardice of the terrorists. As long as the brave sons of Mother India are there, the designs of those who want to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir will never succeed," he said.

Terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Kashmir’s Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. PTI AO MNK MNK