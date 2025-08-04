Security guard arrested for attacking and flashing woman

Bengaluru, Aug 4 (PTI) A security guard was arrested for allegedly attacking a 35-year-old woman and flashing her following a quarrel, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night in Kengeri, they said.

According to police, in her complaint, the woman, who runs a canteen near a vacant plot, supervised by the man alleged that they have a quarrel over space. When she tried to raise the issue with the owner, it didn't go well with him.

Following this, she alleged that the watchman allegedly hurled expletives at her. He also attacked her with a sharp weapon and flashed her in front of the public, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered under sections of relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita including that of criminal intimidation, sexual harassment, police said, adding that the accused has been arrested and the matter is being further investigated.