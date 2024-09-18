Security guard arrested for brutal murder of colleague

Thane, Sep 18 (PTI) A 21-year-old security guard has been arrested for allegedly beheading a senior colleague at workplace, police said here on Wednesday.

Prasad Kadam, the suspect, was arrested from Sangli on Tuesday following the murder on Monday night at a commercial complex in Thane city where he worked.

Kadam had history of psychiatric illness but did not adhere to prescribed medication, as per the investigators.

There was a long-standing feud between him and victim Somnath Debnath, the security supervisor who worked at the same complex, said senior inspector Vikas Ghodke of the Thane police's crime branch.

Kadam had lent Rs 8,000 to Debnath and trouble arose over repayment, he said.

The accused was known to be an avid viewer of crime-based television series and the exposure to such content might have led to the brutal way the murder was committed, officials said.

