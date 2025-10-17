Security guard axes colleague to death in J'khand's Ramgarh

Ramgarh, Oct 17 (PTI) A private security guard allegedly killed his colleague with an axe before surrendering himself at a police station in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Shankar Mahto (30), a resident of Patamdaga village under the Rajrappa police station limits.

The incident occurred late Thursday night within the jurisdiction of the Ramgarh police station.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Ramgarh, Parmeshwar Prasad said, "Security guard Shankar Mahto of Sai Security Company killed his fellow guard, Sunil Kumar Singh, with an axe. He attacked the victim at least five times, leading to his death on the spot. Later, the accused surrendered himself along with the weapon at the Ramgarh police station." Police then rushed to the scene and recovered the body from an under-construction building site. During interrogation, Shankar Mahto confessed to killing his colleague after they engaged in a heated argument over an issue that advanced into violence, police said.

They added that the deceased was also a resident of a village under the Rajrappa police station limits. Police are investigating the case, and an FIR has been lodged at the Ramgarh police station. PTI COR RPS RPS RG