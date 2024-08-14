Security guard detained in Indore for 'firing' at anti-encroachment team

Indore, Aug 14 (PTI) A security guard was detained by the police in connection with alleged firing at officials attempting to remove encroachment from private land in Indore on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when the administration conducted an operation to free seven acres of land from encroachments adjacent to Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) in Banganga police station area, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya.

The security guard opened fire in the air, he said, adding that nobody was injured.

However, purported video of the incident showed the security guard firing from his gun and the administration team members running for their lives.

The security guard was subsequently taken into custody, while two other guards present at the location managed to escape, Dandotiya said.

These security guards were residing in a structure built by one Suresh Patel on the contested land, he added.

He said appropriate legal steps are being taken regarding the firing incident.

The land in question is owned by Dr. Vinod Bhandari, founder president of the SAIMS. The Madhya Pradesh High Court had directed the district administration to clear the illegal encroachments from this property. PTI HWP MAS NSK