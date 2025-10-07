Security guard dies by suicide in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Oct 7 (PTI) A 32-year-old security guard allegedly shot himself dead at the residential quarters of Dr Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital here, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, Lakhan Vishwakarma, a native of Bihar, was working at the hospital for the past one and a half months, they said.

He allegedly shot himself in the throat using a double-barrelled gun on Sunday night, police said, adding that he had obtained a gun licence after being hired by a private security agency.

According to police, on Monday, his body with two gunshot wounds was found lying in a pool of blood inside the quarters allotted to him.

No suicide note was found from the spot, police said, adding that prima facie, it appears that he shared a strained relationship with his family. The reason behind the act is yet to be ascertained, the police said. PTI AMP ADB