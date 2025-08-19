Security guard dies in wall collapse

Mumbai, Aug 19 (PTI) A security guard died after a compound wall collapsed on him in Malabar Hill area of South Mumbai amid heavy rains, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Hyderabad Estate around 11 am on Monday.

Satish William Tirki (41) was walking along the road when the wall collapsed, said an official.

A native of Jharkhand, he had been working as a security guard at a residential complex in the area for the last couple of years.

Fire brigade personnel rushed Tirki to the government-run Nair hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival, the official said.

An accidental death case was registered at Malabar Hill Police Station, he said. PTI DC KRK