Security guard drowns in water tank at housing society in Thane district

Thane, Dec 17 (PTI) A 54-year-old security guard accidentally fell into the water tank and drowned at a housing society in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in a housing society in Badlapur town late on Monday night, an official said.

Venkat Saheb Rao, a security guard at the building, accidentally fell into the water tank when he went to turn off a light around 11.15 pm, the official said.

He said the fire brigade was alerted, and the man was brought out and taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

A case of accidental death has been registered, the official said. PTI COR ARU