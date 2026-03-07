Security guard found hanging in rented room in south Delhi: Police

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) A 24-year-old man working as a security guard was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a rented room in south Delhi's Asola village, police said on Saturday.

A PCR call was received on Friday at the Maidangarhi police station regarding a suspected suicide in the area, they said.

The caller, Harimohan, along with his son, informed the police that the deceased, identified as Dileep Kumar Bairwa, had shifted to the rented room about three days ago, they added.

According to the police, the matter surfaced after Bairwa's brother-in-law contacted Harimohan's son to ask whether Dileep was present in the room, as his mobile phone was switched off.

Harimohan and his son went to the room and knocked on the door, but received no response. They found the door locked from the inside. Suspecting something amiss, they forced open the door and found Bairwa hanging from the ceiling fan with a nylon rope, a police officer said.

The police were informed, and a team rushed to the spot. A crime team was also called to inspect the scene and collect evidence.

Dileep was a native of the Karauli district in Rajasthan and had been working as a security guard in the city, the police said.

The body was later shifted to a hospital for a post-mortem examination and further legal proceedings.

Prima facie, no foul play is suspected, the police said. PTI SSJ SMV PRK