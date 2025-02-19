Security guard hailing from Nepal gets life in prison for murder

Thane, Feb 19 (PTI) The Thane sessions court has sentenced a 48-year-old security guard hailing from Nepal to life imprisonment for the murder of a relative here in 2021.

In the judgement passed on Tuesday, Principal District and Sessions Judge S B Agrawal also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Indramohan Bharmale Budha, the accused.

Both the accused and the victim hailed from the same village in Nepal, the prosecution said.

The order copy became available on Wednesday.

The fine amount should be paid to the widow of the victim Padam Bahadur Thakulla (45) as a compensation, the court said.

Thakulla, who was related to Budha, also worked as a security guard here, said Additional Public Prosecutor A P Ladvanjari.

On October 22, 2021, Budha, who lived in Mumbai, visited him and his wife at their house in Thane city at night, and demanded dinner. He also said he wanted to stay with them for the night.

The victim and his wife, however, turned him away, as per the prosecution case.

Next day, Budha returned when Thakulla's wife was not home, and attacked him with a knife, resulting in his death.

The prosecution examined a total of 17 witnesses during the trial.

While convicting Budha, the court noted that the prosecution presented circumstantial evidence establishing his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

"The accused was seen following the victim in an injured condition. The accused himself was in an injured condition. There is also material that immediately before that there was no one else in the room, and it was only the victim and the accused who were in the room," the ruling said.

The accused could not explain what transpired when the two of them were in the room, it noted.