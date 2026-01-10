Security guard held for killing 60-year-old woman in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) A security guard has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman at an under-construction site in Bawana Industrial Area following an altercation, an official said on Saturday.

The body of the woman, bearing injuries on her face, was discovered by the police inside a tin-shed guard room in Bawana Industrial Area during routine patrolling on Friday, a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, the accused guard allegedly told investigators that he knew the victim and had met her in the evening, when a quarrel broke out.

The police said the deceased had visible injuries on her face, indicating a violent struggle. A case under Section 103(1) (Murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered and a probe was initiated immediately.

During the investigation, the police conducted extensive local inquiries and technical surveillance to establish the identity of the deceased.

She was identified as Haliya Khatoon, a native of East Champaran in Bihar, who was currently residing in a rented accommodation in Bawana.

Police scanned multiple CCTV camera footage installed in and around the industrial area to track movement of the accused. Local intelligence inputs revealed that the security guard deployed at the site went missing soon after the body was found, raising suspicion.

Following a coordinated manhunt, the suspect, identified as Suresh Kumar (32), a resident of Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh, was traced and apprehended within hours of the incident. He was working as a guard at the under-construction site, police said.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to knowing the victim. He told police that the two had met in the evening and an altercation broke out between them, following which he assaulted her, leading to her death. The woman's mobile phone was recovered from his possession, he added.

The accused is currently in police custody and further interrogation is underway, police said.