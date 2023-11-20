Security guard killed after being hit by SUV in Greater Noida

Noida, Nov 20 (PTI) A security guard died after he was allegedly hit by an SUV and dragged along for a few metres in Greater Noida, officials said on Monday.

The car owner has been identified and will be arrested soon, they added.

The incident took place near Aichhar T-Point on the night of November 18 when the 37-year-old Mukesh Lodhi was returning home on foot after work, the police said. He was walking home when a "rashly driven" SUV allegedly hit him from behind, Lodhi's brother Ajay Raj said in his police complaint.

"After hitting him, the car dragged Lodhi for a long distance which left him with injuries in his head and other parts of the body. He was then rushed to a private hospital but was declared dead by the doctors," Raj added in the complaint.

Lodhi, a native of the adjoining Bulandshahr district, worked at the Suntwilight Society here.

The police said they have lodged an FIR under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Beta 2 station here.

"The car was identified and has been impounded. The car owner lives in Ghaziabad but is yet to be arrested," SHO Vinod Kumar Mishra said. Further legal proceedings in the case are underway, he added. PTI KIS RPA