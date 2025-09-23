Security guard killed, another seriously injured after being struck by speeding vehicle

Gurugram, Sep 23 (PTI) A security guard was killed while another was seriously injured when they were struck by a speeding vehicle while returning home from work in Kherki Daula here, police said on Tuesday.

An FIR has been lodged against an unidentified driver at the Kherki Daula Police Station in connection with the incident, which occurred on Monday night, and an investigation is underway to nab the accused, they said.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Rinku (30), a native of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh. He used to work as a security guard with a private security agency and lived in a rented accommodation in the Kherki Daula area.

Rinku and Rajiv, who were posted at the American Express company on Sohna Road, were returning to their accommodation at 10.30 PM after duty when the speeding vehicle ran over them. Rinku died on the spot while Rajiv was seriously injured, the police said, adding the accused driver fled after the accident.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot and took both of them to a hospital, where doctors declared Rinku dead while Rajiv is still undergoing treatment.

On Tuesday, the police handed over Rinku's body to his kin after the postmortem, said police.

"Police are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify the vehicle and driver.The driver will be arrested soon," a senior police officer said. PTI CORR RT