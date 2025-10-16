Security guard killed, two injured as trailer overturns on taxi in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 16 (PTI) A security guard was killed while a woman and a taxi driver were critically injured when a gravel-laden trailer overturned on their vehicle near a traffic signal in Sector 49 here on Thursday morning, police said.

All three occupants of the cab which serviced under ‘Wipro’ were buried under the gravel and were pulled out with the help of a crane. They were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared the guard dead, while the other two are undergoing treatment, they said.

The accident occurred around 6.30 am on the Badshahpur-Faridabad road when the trailer driver applied sudden brakes as another vehicle approached from the front at Kushal Sadh Chowk, causing a tyre to burst and the truck to topple over onto the cab.

The car was extremely damaged in the accident, they said.

According to police, Nitish Kumar, who died in the accident, was employed as a security guard in the company and was seated on the passenger side. The injured were identified as Mehak, a company employee, and driver Hukam Singh, police said.

An FIR has been registered at Sector 50 police station against the trailer driver, who fled the spot, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest him, Sector 50 Station House Officer Sukhbir Singh said. PTI COR OZ OZ