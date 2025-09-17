Security guard molested girls while riding scooter; caught after intensive probe: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) A 31-year-old security guard, who allegedly molested many girls while riding a scooter in northwest Delhi, has been arrested after a 15-day probe that involved the scanning of footage obtained from more than 500 CCTV cameras, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The man was identified after analysing the transport department's data of more than 1.5 lakh scooters in Delhi.

The accused, Kangkan Nath, a native of Nalbari in Assam, was working as a security guard in the city.

"It is shocking that Nath was employed as a protector in his professional role as a security guard, but turned into a perpetrator of repeated sexual offences," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said in a statement.

Police said the matter came to light earlier this month, when a young girl got a complaint lodged at the Model Town police station, alleging that an unidentified scooter rider had molested her twice within two days while she was walking on a road. Based on her statement, an FIR was registered on September 2.

"Initially, no direct clues were found at the spot. A team analysed the transport department's data of over 1.5 lakh scooters, shortlisting one, but no immediate breakthrough was made," the DCP said, adding that officers then went through the footage collected from nearly 500 CCTV cameras installed across Model Town, Mukherjee Nagar, Civil Lines, Adarsh Nagar and Bharat Nagar in search of leads.

During the process, another victim came forward to give additional details of the accused, though many others refrained due to social stigma. After sustained technical and field enquiries, Nath was tracked down and arrested.

"During interrogation, he initially denied involvement but later, confessed when confronted with CCTV footage and other evidence. He allegedly told police that he derived sexual gratification by groping young girls," the DCP said.

The scooter, registered in the name of his employer, and the clothes he wore during the incidents have been seized, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI BM RC