Security guard saves woman from getting dragged under local train

Palghar, Oct 13 (PTI) A woman attempting to board a moving local train at Palghar railway station survived a near-fatal accident, thanks to an MSRTC security guard who saved her from getting dragged, officials said on Monday.

The woman sustained injuries to her leg and was hospitalised.

The incident occurred on platform no. 1 on Saturday when the woman tried to board the train after it had already started moving. She slipped and fell close to the gap between the train and the platform.

A commuter, identified as Prakash Jadhav, rushed forward and pulled the woman away, saving her from being dragged under the train, officials added.

Jadhav is posted at the Palghar depot of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation.

The entire episode was captured on CCTV cameras at the station, showing Jadhav's quick thinking and presence of mind.

Railway officials and local citizens have lauded Jadhav's bravery. PTI COR NSK