Security guard shoots himself dead in his house

Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) A 45-year-old security guard allegedly shot himself dead using his licensed revolver at his house in Kandivli suburb of Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Prabhakar Ojha, was working at a jewellery shop in the MIDC area.

"Ojha went to the shop on Monday morning and returned home in Poisar at 4 PM. He didn't speak to his wife and children and locked himself in the room. After some time, his family members heard a gunshot sound," an official said.

After family members raised an alarm, neighbours rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, police were also informed.

"When the door was opened, Ojha was found lying with blood oozing from his head. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," the official said.

Police said Ojha had obtained the revolver from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

A case of accidental death has been registered, and further investigations are underway. The exact reason behind the suicide is not immediately known. PTI DC NSK