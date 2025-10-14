Security guard shot at in Punjab's Phagwara

Phagwara, Oct 14 (PTI) A Security guard was attacked by around half a dozen people attacked him here on Tuesday and then shot at, said police.

The victim, identified as Sandeep Kumar, was rushed to a hospital in Jalandhar.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Bharat Bhushan said preliminary investigations hint at personal enmity to be behind the firing.

He said that one of the assailants was said to be one Sukha of Talhan village.

The assailants are at large, and a hunt for them is on, the DSP said. PTI COR CHS VN VN