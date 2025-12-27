Security guard shot dead by colleague over firewood dispute in Kanpur

Kanpur (UP), Dec 27 (PTI) A 45-year-old security guard was shot dead allegedly by his colleague following a minor dispute over firewood at a construction site here on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at an under-construction Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Agricultural University in Gadanpur Ahar village under the Bilhaur area.

The deceased, identified as Nirmal Singh Chandel alias Neeraj, a resident of Aurangpur Sambhi village, was on night duty along with other guards when the altercation began, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Dinesh Tripathi told reporters.

According to the police, the dispute started when another guard, Aniruddh Dwivedi, burned firewood that Chandel had kept aside. An argument ensured which soon escalated into a scuffle.

"In a fit of rage, the accused pulled out his licensed double-barrel gun and fired at Chandel, hitting him on the left side of the chest," Tripathi said. Chandel collapsed on the spot.

When other guards attempted to catch Dwivedi, he threatened them with the firearm and fled towards a nearby forest, the DCP said.

The injured guard was taken to the Community Health Centre in Bilhaur, where doctors declared him brought dead. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a case of murder and launched a search operation to arrest the absconding accused.