Security guard stabbed to death in Jaipur's Banipark

Jaipur, Oct 2 (PTI) A security guard of a public park in Banipark area here was stabbed to death by an unidentified person, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday when Sunil Singh (40), an Agra resident, was murdered by an unidentified person with some sharp-edged weapon, Banipark SHO Mahesh Sharma said.

Singh had cut marks on his neck and parts of the body, he said.

The body was handed over to the relatives after a post-mortem on Monday, the SHO said.

A case of murder has been registered in the matter and efforts are on to nab the accused, he said, adding that the footage of CCTVs installed nearby is being checked. PTI AG NB