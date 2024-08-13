Security guard stabs his supervisor in Karnataka, caught later

Udupi (Karnataka), Aug 13 (PTI) A security guard working at an electronics showroom allegedly stabbed his supervisor after an altercation with him over work-related issues, police said on Tuesday.

In the incident that occurred on August 10, the supervisor, Ronson Everest D'Souza, sustained minor stab injuries on his neck and leg, they said.

The assailant Prasad fled the area but was apprehended by Udupi Town police in a parking lot near Krishna temple within a few hours, police said.

According to the police, the security guard had been facing issues at work and was concerned about losing his job. He approached D’Souza, the cluster manager, and requested not to be removed from his position. D'Souza assured Prasad that he would discuss the matter with the higher-ups and get back to him.

However, on the evening of August 10, as D'Souza was about to leave the showroom around 7.30 PM, Prasad confronted him again. The situation escalated, leading to Prasad attacking him with a knife.

After the attack, Prasad fled the scene but was later picked up by the police near Krishna Mutt’s parking area on August 11, a senior police officer said.

He has since been remanded in judicial custody and charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitha, he said. PTI CORR AMP ANE