Security guards to be deployed at DSIIDC housing complexes to stop theft, encroachment

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) The Delhi government has started the process to provide security guards to various housing projects in the city belonging to the DSIIDC to prevent incidents of theft, pilferage and encroachment by unauthorised persons, officials said on Wednesday.

The Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) has constructed thousands of flats in different housing projects under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) in areas like Bawana, Narela, Bhorgarh, Ghoga, Baprola, and Pooth Khurd, they said.

The DSIIDC has floated tender to hire an eligible security agency to provide security cover to these housing complexes to deploy over 150 security guards, including 40 gunmen, the officials said.

The selected security agency will be responsible for security related threats like theft, pilferage, unauthorised occupation of buildings and housing project land, encroachment, trespassing, cattle pounding, grazing, stray dogs and other animals and any other unforeseen contingencies, said the tender document.

The security guards will also perform the duties like removal of unauthorised persons from the premises, errant trespassers, safeguarding of buildings, equipment, stores as well as normal impounding of stray cattle, it said.

The security agency will provide complete, round the clock security as per the shift timings to be decided by the DSIIDC through deployment of security personnel.

In the event of any theft of any fittings or fixtures and damages to the houses or premises, the security agency will be liable to compensate the loss on its own cost, the officials said.

It will also be responsible for the protection of sanitary, water supply, drainage and electrical fittings and fixtures against pilferages and breakage and ensure that any unauthorised encroachment does not take place in the premises of the housing complexes, it added. PTI VIT AS AS