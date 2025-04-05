Security heightened across Jharkhand ahead of Ram Navami festival

Ranchi, Apr 5 (PTI) Security has been tightened across Jharkhand ahead of Ram Navami festivities to prevent any untoward situation, a senior official said on Saturday.

Police personnel in adequate numbers have been deployed in “sensitive” districts such as Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Giridih and Hazaribag to ensure that the festival is celebrated peacefully on Sunday, he said.

CCTV cameras, drones and security personnel equipped with video cameras are being deployed at key locations to monitor gatherings, the official said.

Mock drills were also carried out in several districts on Friday and Saturday to oversee the preparedness of the police to tackle various situations.

Ranchi Additional DM (Law and Order) Rajeshwar Nath Alok said 200 magistrates and over 2,000 police personnel have been deployed in the state capital ahead of Ram Navami.

“CCTV cameras have been installed at 650 locations, besides 10 drone cameras, which are monitoring the movement of people for the past three days,” he said.

Alok said other arrangements, including traffic management measures, adequate lighting at prominent streets, drinking water facilities and medical camps have also been ensured.

Bokaro Deputy Commissioner Jadhav Vijaya Narayan Rao said all necessary preparations have been made in view of the festival. PTI SAN RBT