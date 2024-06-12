Security heightened at Fadnavis' Nagpur residences after protest in vicinity

Nagpur: Security was enhanced at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' residences in Nagpur after a protest held in the vicinity on Wednesday by a local outfit over the installation of pre-paid electricity meters for consumers, officials said.

The official residence of Fadnavis, who also holds charge of the state energy department, is located at Devgiri in Civil Lines and his private residence is at Trikoni Park in Dharampath area, which are located 3 to 4 km from the protest site.

A number of activists of the Jai Vidarbha party gathered at the Variety Square and held a protest against the government over the installation of pre-paid meters by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

A senior police official said security was heightened at both the residences of Fadnavis as a precautionary measure.