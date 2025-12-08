Security heightened at ordnance factory in Bihar's Rajgir post bomb threat email

Rajgir, Dec 8 (PTI) Security has been beefed up at the ordnance factory in Bihar’s Nalanda district, after authorities received an email that threatened to blow up the facility, officials said on Monday.

The email, reportedly sent from Tamil Nadu and with reference to Pakistani agencies, prompted a massive search operation by security agencies on the factory premises.

“It was mentioned in the mail that explosives were planted inside the ordnance factory in Rajgir. Security was immediately beefed up on the premises, and a bomb disposal squad and dog squad pressed into service. Nothing suspicious was found during the operation,” DSP Sunil Kumar Singh told reporters here.

The bomb threat was sent to the official email id of the ordnance factory late on Sunday, he said.

A case has been registered, and the cyber cell has also been engaged to trace the origin of the email. PTI CORR PKD RBT