Security heightened at Patna civil court after bomb threat

Patna, Oct 16 (PTI) Security was beefed up at the Patna civil court here following a bomb threat received by the authorities, officials said on Thursday.

The entire court premises were thoroughly searched, but no suspicious object was found, they said.

“A bomb threat was received on the email of the office of the district judge, Patna civil court. It mentioned that explosives were planted inside the court premises. Security was immediately beefed up, and bomb disposal and dog squads were pressed into service,” Patna (Central) SP, Diksha, told PTI.

“Offices within the court premises were thoroughly checked and nothing was found... Prima facie, the mail appears to be a hoax,” she said.

A case has been registered, and the cyber cell is looking into the origin of the email, the SP added. PTI PKD RBT